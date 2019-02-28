Polestar touted as Tesla rival

FRANKFURT, Germany

Volvo’s electric performance brand Polestar is unveiling a battery-powered compact car touted as a rival to Tesla’s Model 3.

The Polestar 2 is a five-door vehicle with a panoramic glass roof, an all-vegan interior and a battery with enough capacity to drive 275 miles under U.S. testing rules.

With 408 horsepower, it should accelerate from zero to 62 mph in under five seconds. Polestar said Wednesday the car’s U.S. price will be $55,500 after tax incentives; a lower-priced version with less range is envisioned.

The car, to be shown at next month’s Geneva auto show, becomes available in 2020.

Best Buy sales boom

NEW YORK

Best Buy put up big holiday sales numbers Wednesday, more evidence Americans are willing and able to spend.

A U.S. Commerce Department report this month cast a pall over the retail sector, raising concerns an extended period of elevated consumer confidence had ended.

Other big retailers, such as Walmart, defied report with healthy year-end quarters, but Best Buy excelled in holding off the onslaught of online operators by building its own strong e-commerce presence and leveraging the advantage of its physical stores.

The company said comparable-stores sales rose 3 percent in the fourth-quarter and 4.8 percent for the year. Shares jumped more than 11 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

Associated Press

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 30.980.16

Aqua America, .20 36.080.20

Avalon Holdings,2.52‚àí0.01

Chemical Bank, .2846.480.64

Comm. Health Sys, .214.60‚àí0.17

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.300.05

Farmers Nat., .0714.670.01

First Energy, .36 40.72‚àí0.07

Fifth/Third, .1627.810.35

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00

FNB Corp., .1212.260.13

General Motors, .3840.00‚àí0.11

General Electric, .1210.880.22

Huntington Bank, .11 14.370.07

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.16‚àí0.10

Key Corp, .1117.630.21

Macy’s, .38 25.320.60

Parker Hannifin, .76177.542.22

PNC, .75125.722.51

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88181.24‚àí2.06

Stoneridge 28.470.39

United Comm. Fin., .069.970.01

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.