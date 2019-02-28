People asked to wear blue March 8, GM Lordstown's last day

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

The Drive It Home Ohio campaign is asking people in the Mahoning Valley and across Ohio to show they are “true blue,” hard-working, dedicated, loyal and dependable by wearing something blue March 8 – the last day for the General Motors plant in Lordstown – and to take and post a photo on Facebook and other social media with #SaveLordstown.

The campaign also is working with faith leaders, business owners, labor, school officials and others urging them to participate in True Blue Friday on March 8. Churches are being asked to ring their bells at 3 p.m. that day to show their support for the workers at GM Lordstown.

“When workers at the GM Lordstown complex finish their shift at 3 p.m., we want them to hear church bells and see members of their community wearing True Blue in solidarity,” said Drive It Home Ohio co-chairman Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112. “We remain optimistic and hopeful that GM Lordstown will stay open because we’ve been true blue members of the GM family for 53 years and we’re not asking for anything more than just the opportunity to continue to build the finest GM cars and trucks for the next 53 years.”

“The hard-working people and families of the Mahoning Valley and across Ohio are true blue, dependable, trustworthy and ready to help General Motors make the cars and vehicles of the future,” said James Dignan, Drive It Home Ohio co-chairman and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.