Ohio gas utility faces $400,000 fine for 2017 fire

Associated Press

AVON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio gas utility faces a $400,000 fine for its role in an accidental fire in 2017.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says the gas line fire happened due to a Columbia Gas of Ohio contractor's reliance on incomplete records that did not show an abandoned — but fully pressurized — gas line at an Avon home. The Plain Dealer reports Columbia has said it has implemented new measures to identify gas lines and shut down unused service lines.

The commission concluded Columbia should have discovered inconsistencies in their records during routine leak tests and meter readings.

Columbia says that property owners were responsible for installing gas lines before 2008.

