Lordstown Planning Commission approves redrawn Hallock Young for TJX

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

The village planning commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to recommend to village council that it approve the redrawn plan for relocating a portion of Hallock Young Road for the HomeGoods distribution center.

Hallock Young currently runs in a straight line west to east from Lyntz Townline Road to Ellsworth Bailey, but the redrawn plan calls for Hallock Young to dip southward around the warehouse and then meet up with Ellsworth Bailey.

The warehouse will have three access points on Ellsworth Bailey Road for employees and trucks and none onto Hallock Young Road, officials said.

The planning commission had earlier recommended to village council that Hallock Young Road end in a cul-de-sac near the western side of the warehouse, but three of five members of council voted no when the issue was brought to them Jan. 22, sending the matter back to the planning commission.

The three council members voting no said at a Jan. 29 meeting they would be in favor of the relocation if it were a through road, so HomeGoods redrew the plans as a through road.

Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. Voting on the Hallock Young relocation will be on the agenda, Mayor Arno Hill said.

The village planning commission is also scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. March 11, where Hill said it will review the HomeGoods site plan, which provides information on things such as storm-water runoff.

Village Solicitor Paul Dutton said village council’s “last bite at the apple” on the HomeGoods project would be Monday because council is not involved in site-plan review.

Council would have to vote 5-0 for emergency passage of the relocation of Hallock Young, Dutton said. Emergency passage means the ordinance takes effect immediately. Only three of five council members would have to vote yes on the relocation itself for it to pass.