Man in custody after threatening family, cops in Howland

Staff report

HOWLAND

The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response team assisted Howland police this afternoon and arrested Matthew C. Curtiss, 43, behind his parents’ house on Muirwood Drive after hours of trying to take him into custody for making threats, police said.

He threatened to kill family members and get into a “shootout with police,” Howland police Chief Nick Roberts said.

Curtiss was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will then be booked into the Trumbull County jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, Roberts said.

The episode began when Curtiss’ mother and sister drove to Howland police station about 11:35 a.m. to report the threast Curtiss had made.

They said Curtiss, who is from Salt Lake City but has been staying at the Muirwood address for about seven months, had a handgun and long gun.

