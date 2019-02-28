Liberty sanitary sewer project may start by May

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Trumbull County officials expect the proposed $3.4 million sanitary sewer improvement project for Liberty to start by May 1.

The project is needed to correct failed septic systems as required by a consent decree from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, according to sanitary engineers and county commissioners.

Officials estimate the project will take six months to complete.

The project will provide sanitary sewers to structures located on portions of Tibbetts-Wick Road, state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), and Garfield, Liberty, Park, Lincoln, Harding and Wilson avenues, Edwards Street and Naylor-Lloyd road neighborhoods, which run off Belmont.

About 121 residential and commercial structures will benefit from the project.

A total of $1,550,000 in grant funding will finance the main line of the project, which includes a $750,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant, a $250,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant and a $550,000 Community Development Block Grant.

The rest of the project will be financed by a $1.56 million zero-percent loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Water Pollution Control Loan Fund, $33,000 from costs paid by the metropolitan district and a $275,000 fair share contribution from Shepherd of the Valley, which is under construction on Tibbetts-Wick Road.

To pay the 30-year state EPA loan, there will be a $35.54 monthly charge for sanitary-sewer customers.

Gary Newbrough, Trumbull County deputy sanitary engineer, said Shepherd of the Valley contributed to the project and will still pay a tap-in fee like the rest of customers in the service area, at a cost of about $200,000.

Customers in the service area will pay a $1,890 tap-in fee for a single-family dwelling, a $125 plumbing-inspection fee and other varying costs.

Officials secured $200,000 in CDBG grants to alleviate some costs for low- to moderate-income families who qualify, but the grants will not cover the tap-in fee.

Sewage will be billed by the county at $6.66 per 1,000 gallons per month based on water consumption, with minimum consumption of 3,000 gallons per month, plus a $2 per month replacement improvement fee.

Written comments on the project can be sent by Friday to Trumbull County Commissioners, 160 High St., NW, Warren, OH 44481.