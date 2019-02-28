Indictment charges man in six robberies

YOUNGSTOWN

A Marion Avenue man today was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for six robberies.

Michael Cole, 23, is charged with six counts of aggravated robbery, six counts of robbery and six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm for a series of robberies in January.

Among the places that were robbed was an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station in Struthers and another gas station in Boardman.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cole Feb. 7 on the West Side on a warrant for the Boardman robbery. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Cole is barred from having a firearm for a March 2014 conviction in common pleas court for robbery.