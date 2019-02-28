Husted reps will have Howland office hours March 27
HOWLAND
Representatives for Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will have office hours from 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 27 at the Howland library, 9095 E. Market St. The representatives are available to talk about programs under the lieutenant governor’s authority including the Common Sense Initiative, the Office of Workforce Transformation and InnovateOhio.
