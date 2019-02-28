Four departments fight Boardman house fire

BOARDMAN

Boardman fire department responded to a fire at 4584 South Ave. at 5:11 a.m. Thursday that started in the breezeway of the home, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said.

The fire had spread to the home and the garage. The operation was made difficult by the fact that the occupant appeared to be a hoarder, Pitzer said.

“There were no injuries to the occupant or firefighters. We rescued two or three cats out of house as well,” said Pitzer.

Canfield, Youngstown and Poland fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze. Firefighters left the scene at about 10:30 a.m., Pitzer said.



The cause is still being investigated.