Fire death ruled accidental

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County Coroner’s Office report released this week ruled the death of Allan Harly, 57, in a fire at his 632 St. Louis Ave. home as accidental.

The report said Harly died of smoke inhalation at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital., where he was taken after the fire started.

Fire investigators said the fire started in the kitchen after Harly was trying to cook. The cause of the fire was also ruled accidental