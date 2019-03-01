East students craft anti-bullying shirts for today's observance

YOUNGSTOWN

“Bully free zone” and “No bullying allowed” were emblazoned on colored shirts for an anti-bullying event at East High School.

Today's lunch-period event, hosted by East High School’s Destination Imagination team, was dedicated to spreading awareness about bullying and stopping it.

Other red, yellow, blue, orange, pink and green shirts bore the messages “Let’s love more,” “Stop bullying,” and “Anti-bullying, live 4 peace.”

Jeanne Constantino, Destination Imagination advisor, said students from the lunch period got to craft their own anti-bullying message at tables of shirts to be worn to school Friday for Bullying Prevention Day.

“It’s nice because it’s getting students involved,” Constantino said.

Selina Cotton, advanced placement literature and composition class teacher, said it’s nice to have so many different types of students involved.

“It’s the mix of kids that helps embrace the message a little more,” she said. “It makes other people who are maybe not so confident to stand up and stop bullying or speak out about it.”

All of the anti-bullying materials will be submitted as part of the team’s entry in the Project Outreach contest at a regional tournament March 16 at Youngstown State University.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.