Doc, hospital now face 22 wrongful-death lawsuits

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

More families are suing an Ohio hospital and a critical-care doctor accused of ordering excessive doses of pain medication for dozens of patients who died.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and now-fired Dr. William Husel face at least 22 wrongful-death lawsuits.

New lawsuits were filed over the past few days about the deaths of one woman in 2018 and two in 2017.

The lawsuits allege those women died after they were administered excessive doses of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.