Death of young Niles mother ruled homicide

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the death of Britney A. Mazanec, 33, of Niles to be a homicide and the result of a gunshot wound to the right arm that entered her chest.

Mazanec was the driver of a car that was leaving the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge on U.S. Route 422 near the Eastwood Mall at 2:15 a.m. Sunday when she was shot, according to a witness and police.

A female friend in the passenger seat told authorities the friend had been involved in a dispute with another female earlier that may have led up to someone having “smashed out” the passenger side window of their car as they were leaving.

