COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

James W. Reed, 29, of Cleveland, and Kera Joy Bentley, 29, of 2988 Oregon Ave., Youngstown.

Daniel A. Latta, 28, of West Plains, Mo., and Rebekah J. Kelly, 24, of 18423 Derr Ave., Beloit.

Cory N. Jenkins, 25, of 4522 Nantucket Drive, Apt. 7, Austintown, and Clarice C. Gearo, 24, of same.

Billy G. Elder, 73, of 168 Wilcox Road, Austintown, and Diana L. Smith, 72, of same.

Dajuan M. Will, 38, of 17 Regent Ave., Campbell, and Mercedes S. Williams, 31, of 17 Regent Ave., Campbell.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Richard A. Mitchell, of 80 N. Raccoon Road, Apt. 50, Austintown, and Mary J. Mitchell, of 2133 Woodgate St., Austintown.

DIVORCES ASKED

Bria Richardson, of 4103 Helena Ave., Apt. 1, Youngstown, v. Daryl Casey Jr., of 3053 Hadley Ave., Apt. 4, Youngstown.

Joyce Augustine, of 9848 Kirk Road, North Jackson, v. Michael Augustine, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Crescent Electric Supply Co. v. Control System Manufacturing Inc., complaint.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jessica L. Palmesi et al, foreclosure.

MidFirst Bank v. Theresa A. Olverson et al, foreclosure.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District v. Raymond C. Wilson et al, jury demand.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District v. Elizabeth Chahine et al, jury demand.

Stephen Varga v. Jerry J. Mihalcak, other civil.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frances M. Mastroiacovo et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. SD Rolls LLC, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Margaret Folsom et al, foreclosure.

Phyllis Franklin et al v. Tersaja Elliott-Harper, jury demand.

Ashley Roberson v. Addison G. Fluent III, jury demand.

PNC Bank National Assoc. v. Robert M. Hancher, foreclosure.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Aaron E. Hutchins et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Beverly M. Revak et al, foreclosure.

Marcinde North v. Anthony T. Cortez, jury demand.

Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency v. Nick Kacmark et al, complaint.

Zaina Sahli v. US Pride Home Specialists et al, jury demand.

Bank of America NA v. William Laguardia, other civil (2).

Kara L. Taggart v. Daryl Weaver et al, jury demand.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. John F. Gettings et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank National Assoc. v. Kenneth Bochenek et al, foreclosure.

Auto-Owners Insurance Co. et al v. Ryan Cene et al, jury demand.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jennifer Soles, money.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Brian Carnie, money.

Bankunited NA v. Jason Wilhelm et al, foreclosure.

DOCKET

State v. David R. Doni Jr., sentenced.

State v. Kenneth Tegtmeier, pleads guilty.

State v. Javonne L. Brown, pleads guilty.

State v. Megan K. Clifton, pleads guilty.

State v. Jennifer Kellish, sentenced.

State v. Mindy M. Reichelderfer, sentenced.

State v. Gary Mills, sentenced.

State v. Taylor A. Moore, sentenced.

State v. Jaterius D. Light, sentenced.

State v. Robert Hanni, sentenced.

State v. Dean A. Magnolia, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony W. Kaczmark, enters Alford guilty plea.

State v. Douglas L. Hotchkiss, pleads guilty.

State v. Ricardo Clark, sentenced.

State v. Kurtis Townsend, pleads guilty.

State v. William Santiago Jr., pleads guilty.

U.S. DISTRICT COURT

Bankruptcies Chapter 7

James Liggens, 533 Falls Ave., Youngstown.

Nicole A. Trupe, 1169 Mulberry Run, Mineral Ridge.

Martha R. Brogdon, 19 N. Bonair Ave., Youngstown.

Lou Hannay, 48 Skyline Drive, Canfield.

Lorraine F. Layhew, 6610 Mill Creek Blvd., Boardman.

Jennifer L. Shaffer, 401 Laurel St., Youngstown.

Evon Ashby, 33 Woodview Ave., Youngstown.

James E. Harver Sr., 2591 Nadyne Drive, Youngstown.

Jason R. Neapolitan, 3612 Joyce Ann Drive, Canfield.

Dierre L. Cospy II, 143 Rosemont Ave., Austintown.

Jerisha Morton, 4640 South Ave. No. 2, Youngstown.

Gary F. Robertson, 4697 Woodhurst Drive Apt. 1, Youngstown.

Christine G. Perez, 84 Idlewood Road, Austintown.

John D. Quarles IV, 2455 Chaney Circle, Youngstown.

Stephanie J. Ambrose, 29 S. Edgehill Ave., Youngstown.

Victoria I. Marrow, 2305 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown.

Maria C. Onikede, 4551 Woodhurst Drive Apt. 6, Austintown.

Viola E. Parker, 2266 Sprucewood Drive, Austintown.

Brandon C. Mitchell, 1328 Berwick Ave., Youngstown.

Christopher J. Ogle Jr., 2928 Lincoln St., Struthers.

Bette A. Esposito, 237 Shields Road, Boardman.

Mark H. Holt, 174 Argyle Ave., Boardman.

Evelyn Doward, 3016 Nelson Ave., Youngstown.

Barbara Burley, 18479 Derr Ave., Beloit.

Gloria J. Wilson, 4119 Nottingham Ave., Austintown.

Jasmin R. Madd ox, 350 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown.

Taher A. Fhima, 810 Pearson Circle Unit 2, Boardman.

Jaquela M. Freeman, 190 Lowell Ave., Youngstown.

Michael J. Johns, 102 Skyline Drive, Canfield.

Nyotta J. Cockfield, 3416 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown.

Stacey L. Parker, 116 S. Yorkshire Blvd., Austintown.

Christopher L. LaCava, 443 N. Raccoon Road, Youngstown.

Larry G. Maughan, 23B Hunterswoods Blvd., Canfield.

Dorothy R. Childers, 3036 Hamman Drive, Austintown.

Gary L. Brunckhorst, 117 Robin Hood Way, Boardman.

Kimberly M. Laboy, 173 E. Circleview Drive, New Middletown.

Peggy J. O’Hara Headrick, 2196 S. Turner Road, Austintown.

Gregory E. Howard, 2176 Lyon Blvd., Poland.

Brian E. Antonucci, 12705 Washingtonville Road, Salem.

Candis M. Kent, 575 S. Turner Road, Youngstown.

Nicole L. Cospy, 593 Tod Lane, Youngstown.

Kelly L. Pellin, 7115 Harrington Ave., Boardman.

Carl R. Anderson, 118 McClure St., Struthers.

Summer D. Loffredo, 25 Marlindale Ave., Boardman.

Vito F. Carchedi, 321 Queisner Ave., Lowellville.

Michael S. Ciavarella, 140 Viall Road, Austintown.

Brian Torok, 75 Duncan Lane, Youngstown.

Robert E. Hallas, 704 Saddlebrook Drive, Boardman.

Juan A. Garcia, 157 Lilburne Drive, Youngstown.

Marcia A. Paine, 11 Sawmill Run Drive, Canfield.

Latrina D. Yates, 271 Kendall Ave. Apt. 3C, Campbell.

Paul M. Velly, 282 Wilcox Road, Austintown.

Tangier R. Fitzgerald, 838 Midlothian Blvd. Apt. 66, Youngstown.

Anna L. Thompson, 2230 S. Raccoon Road No. 71, Youngstown.

Patrick M. Mosure, 49 Green Bay Drive Apt. 3, Boardman.

Julie C. McClain, 676 N. Hazelwood Ave., Youngstown.

Donald F. Arditi, 7994 Aquadale Drive, Boardman.

Joanne Miles, 40 Melrose Ave., Youngstown.

Juan Gonzalez Jr., 173 Ayers St., Youngstown.

Kayla M. Kereluik, 470 S. Raccoon Road Apt. D9, Youngstown.

Mark T. Hart, 19 Peggy Lane, Mineral Ridge.

Alberta J. Sheely, P.O. Box 97, New Middletown.

Darlene L. Alexander, 4843 Westchester Drive Apt. 314, Austintown.

Shaquala T. Thomas, 435 Parkcliffe Ave., Youngstown.

Demon T. Parish, 1236 Yolanda Drive, Austintown.

Billy H. Kent, 203 W. Ohio Ave., Sebring.

Hurndon J. Mitchem Jr., 2568 Nadyne Drive, Youngstown.

Joseph M. Conversino Jr., 126 Danbury Drive, Youngstown.

Marcia A. Palus, 7461 Huntington Drive Apt. 4, Boardman.

Anthony Marino, 7374 West Blvd. Apt. 201, Boardman.

Barbara L. Cody, 738 Whipple Ave., Campbell.

Gerald C. Hamilton, 873 Carlton Drive, Campbell.

Carol L. Dalton, 249 W. Vermont Ave., Sebring.

Lloyd C. Ellis, 1829 Lynn Mar Ave., Youngstown.

Daniel J. Bell, 460 Wilkinson Ave., Youngstown.

Bankruptcies Chapter 13

Matthew Mazuroski, 424 Glacierview Drive, Youngstown.

Brittney L. Bycroft, 7435 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield.

Charles E. Tice IV, 260 S. Dunlap Ave., Youngstown.

Tracie R. Chandler, 6347 Stoney Ridge Drive, Austintown.

David J. Metcalf, 4907 W. South Range Road, Canfield.

Jennifer L. Kisak-Smith, 548 Spring St., Struthers.

Tonya L. Richardson, 4091 Glenwood Ave. Apt. 41, Boardman.

Sherry A. Shellenberger, 446 Devitt Ave., Campbell.

Jessica M. DiRocco, 407 Erskine Ave., Boardman.

Jeffrey G. DeWolf, 17901 Maplewood Ave., Lake Milton.

George W. Batchelor, 815 Winona Drive, Youngstown.

Donna M. Clayton, 542 Sunshine Ave., Youngstown.

Paulette J. Henry, 731 Nellbert Lane, Boardman.

Michelle K. Fleming, 2109 Summer St., Youngstown.

Elmer J. Morris, 746 Liberty Road, Youngstown.

Cynthia Washington, 387 W. Evergreen Ave., Youngstown.

Crystal F. Carpenter, 2052 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown.

Ryan R. Wright, 326 E. Liberty St., Girard.

Wilfred Irizarry, 1446 Humbolt Ave., Youngstown.

Melissa J. Freeman, 161 Tremble Ave., Campbell.

Alfred B. Miller, 3422 S. Wendover Circle, Youngstown.

Elician E. LeBron, 307 Crimson Circle, Campbell.