Cops find man stabbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said officers clearing a call about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Florida Avenue found a man bleeding in a yard from a stab wound to the hip after they were flagged down by the man’s brother.

Reports said the man told police he was arguing with a woman about her boyfriend when she stabbed him. The victim said he did not want to press charges, reports said.

Reports said the man was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.