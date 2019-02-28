Community conversation begins about Niles police shooting

WARREN

A "community conversation" led by the Youngstown-based Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods (ACTION) and a committee seeking justice for a man killed by Niles police Jan. 2 is about to begin at Second Baptist Church.

A number of representatives from ACTION, the NAACP, Warren-Youngstown Urban League and Trumbull County Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute scheduled to speak. It is hosted by the church's pastor, The Rev. Todd Johnson.

Niles Police Chief Jay Holland was invited to attend, but organizers say he is on vacation and unavailable to attend.

The impetus for the conversation is the shooting death of Matthew Burroughs, who Niles police shot to death as he entered the Royal Mall apartments. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

A BCI spokesman told The Vindicator that the investigation is likely to be several months away from completion, partly because of the amount of time it takes to receive final autopsy information, such as toxicology results.