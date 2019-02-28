COHEN UPDATE | Ex-Trump lawyer to face more Congressional questions March 6

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, says he will be returning to Capitol Hill on March 6 for another round of questioning with lawmakers.

Cohen spent today behind closed doors with members of the House Intelligence Committee. It was the last of three appearances before Congress this week for Cohen, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress.

Cohen told reporters, “I’m committed to telling the truth and I’ll be back on March 6 to finish up.”

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff called the closed-door session with Cohen productive and said lawmakers were able to “drill down in great detail” on issues they are investigating.

Cohen testified publicly Wednesday against Trump, calling his former boss a con man who lied about business dealings in Russia. Republicans contended Cohen has no credibility.

Also today, Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz says he’s apologized to Cohen for taunting him about his private life.

Gaetz had tweeted on the eve of Cohen’s testimony Wednesday that new details would emerge about his private life and suggested Cohen speak to his wife about it.

Democrats complained that it sounded like Gaetz was threatening or intimidating a witness. Gaetz said that wasn’t his intention.

Today, he said he also apologized to Cohen, saying, “I told him I’m sorry, I should not have mentioned his family.”

Gaetz added, “He asked me to publicly ask folks to leave his family alone and I thought that was a fair request.”