Campbell officer gets restraining order against former chief

Staff report

CAMPBELL

A Campbell police officer has obtained a protection order against Dennis Puskarcik, Campbell’s former police chief.

Officer Melissa Williams obtained a civil stalking protection order through Mahoning County Common Pleas court Feb. 26 against Puskarcik.

The order prevents Puskarcik from contacting Williams or getting within 500 feet of her. He is also barred from her place of work, effectively barring him from Campbell City Hall.

Williams’ allegations that Puskarcik improperly accessed the department’s evidence room and removed items intended for donation or destruction for his own use were significant factors leading to his resignation Jan. 7. An investigation into the allegations led by the city’s police department found Puskarcik had not committed any crimes.

The city initially asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to aid in the case, but BCI asked the city to conduct further research before it would get involved.

A full hearing on the order will be at 9 a.m. March 7 in the court.

Puskarcik offered no comment on the order.