BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brandi Carter and John Council, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.
Shane and Hannah Williams, New Waterford, girl, Feb. 26.
Chad and Theresa Zubal, North Jackson, girl, Feb. 26.
Dawn Reents and Sean Phelan, Canfield, boy, Feb. 26.
John and Kristi Martinez, Struthers, boy, Feb. 26.
Kenyon and Chalonda Williams, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.
Humberto and Kristen Dimas, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 26.
