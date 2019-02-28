BREAKING: UPDATE | No Valley stores on JCP closure list

BIRTHS


February 28, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brandi Carter and John Council, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.

Shane and Hannah Williams, New Waterford, girl, Feb. 26.

Chad and Theresa Zubal, North Jackson, girl, Feb. 26.

Dawn Reents and Sean Phelan, Canfield, boy, Feb. 26.

John and Kristi Martinez, Struthers, boy, Feb. 26.

Kenyon and Chalonda Williams, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.

Humberto and Kristen Dimas, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 26.

