50-plus cops in crisis team arrest man in Howland

HOWLAND

The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response team assisted Howland police this afternoon and arrested Matthew C. Curtiss, 43, behind his parents’ house on Muirwood Drive after hours of trying to take him into custody for making threats to kill family members.

He also threatened to get into a "shootout with police," Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said.

Curtiss was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will then be booked into the Trumbull County jail on misdemeanor domestic violence.

The episode began when Curtiss’ mother and sister drove to the Howland police station around 11:35 a.m. to report that Curtiss had threatened to kill them get into a shootout with police.

They said Curtiss, who is from Salt Lake City but has been staying at the Muirwood address for about seven months, had a handgun and long gun.

Howland police responded to the home and tried to contact Curtiss by telephone, but could not make contact.

About 50 to 60 members of the CRT team, which consists of officers from Mahoning and Trumbull counties, took part in the episode, which ended around 2 p.m. when a CRT team member found Curtis in the woods behind the house and he was arrested.