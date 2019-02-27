ODE, Youngstown schools work out details of Mohip salary reimbursement

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A memorandum of understanding has been sent to the Ohio Department of Education regarding the Youngstown City School District CEO’s salary reimbursement.

Last week A.J. Ginnetti, district deputy chief of finance/treasurer, revealed at a special school board meeting that the district has been footing the bill of CEO Krish Mohip’s salary for two years. Mohip’s salary is $170,000, after a few salary increases.

An ODE representative said the district was to have signed a memorandum of understanding for Mohip’s salary reimbursement.

Now, Ginnetti said an additional spreadsheet needs to be sent by the district to the ODE. It should be sent no later than the end of this week, Ginnetti said.

During the Tuesday evening board meeting, members unanimously passed a resolution of objection and concern regarding the CEO’s salary.

It reads: “The board demands the ODE reimburse the district any and all of its costs associated with the employment of a CEO to include but not necessarily limited to salary, benefits, insurances, technology and/or vehicle allowance, travel, continuing education and licensing ... the board continues to express its collective concern for and objection to the CEO’s management of the district.”

Board members Ronald Shadd and Corrine Sanderson were absent for the vote.

In other business, Ginnetti updated the board on the district’s current preschool through 12th-grade enrollment which was 5,327 students as of Feb. 20.