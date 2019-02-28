Top real-estate agents

BOARDMAN

Kelly Warren & Associates was chosen among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents for 2019.

Selection to America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most esteemed and skilled real-estate agents and brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value, according to a news release.

Kelly Warren is a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. Warren has been a licensed Realtor since 2001. Three years ago, Warren decided a team approach would most effectively help her to serve even more clients.

