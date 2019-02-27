METRO DIGEST || Struthers stand-off

Struthers standoff

STRUTHERS

Struthers police, assisted by several police departments and the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team, were continuing at 11 p.m. Tuesday to try to persuade a man who barricaded himself in an upstairs room in a Fifth Street home about 6:30 p.m. to surrender.

A 16-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were in the home at the beginning of the standoff, but escaped after an altercation with the suspect, reported The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV.

Authorities said a shot was fired inside the home, but no one outside was injured. Police entered the home and talked with the suspect, 48, but as of 11 p.m., the standoff continued.

Man pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

The suspect in the 1992 murder of a woman whose body was found near an Austintown truck stop pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Samuel Legg III is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Sharon Lynn Kedzierski, 47, of Florida, whose body was found April 9, 1992, at Interstate 80 and state Route 46. Legg was indicted earlier this month. Investigators used DNA evidence to link him to the crime. Legg is also being held in Medina County on a previously unsolved rape from 1997.

Trial is set for April 29 before Judge John Durkin.

Rulli testifies about bill

COLUMBUS

State Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, gave sponsor testimony Tuesday during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on a bill that includes adding $100 million in general obligation bonds through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for the renovation and construction of school buildings across Ohio.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission administers several programs that provide state assistance to school districts and other public schools in constructing classroom facilities. This legislation would add $100 million more to the programs.

Accused in stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

A Kendis Circle woman is in the Mahoning County jail after being arrested about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, accused of stabbing a man in her apartment. Tanisha Lee, 28, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Police called to her East Side apartment found a man outside bleeding from a stab wound to the side of the head. His throat and shirt were covered in blood.

Reports said he went to the apartment to check on Lee because he had not heard from her in a while. The two argued and she stabbed him, reports said.

Reports said Lee told police where she hid the knife that was used in the assault. The victim declined transport to the hospital, reports said.

Renew dog licenses

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Dog Warden’s office is reminding dog owners to renew licenses by Thursday. The fee is $20 per dog. Beginning Friday, there will be a $20 penalty for overdue licenses. Deputy dog wardens will soon start canvassing the county and issuing citations to dog owners who did not meet the deadline.

Used alarm after attack

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a woman attacked about 3:50 p.m. Monday in her East Indianola Avenue home summoned help by activating her medical alarm. Police and paramedics were called to the South Side home where they found Richard Phillips, 43, outside. He ran, and police caught him in the 300 block of Marion Avenue.

The victim told police she had a protection order against Phillips but she asked him to help her because she is visually impaired. They argued because he accused her of calling his job, reports said.

As she was being attacked, she hit the button on her alarm, and when someone answered, she said “Richard,” and that summoned help, reports said.

Phillips is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of domestic violence, violation of a protection order and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Candidate withdraws

YOUNGSTOWN

Victoria Valentin of Lincoln Park Drive has withdrawn as a Democratic candidate for Youngstown City Council’s 2nd Ward seat, leaving only ex-police Chief Jimmy Hughes of Oak Street Extension and Ra’Cole Taltoan of Hickory Court in the Democratic primary. They’re seeking to replace Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, who isn’t running for re-election.

There are no Republican candidates. May 6, the day before the primary, is the deadline to file as an independent candidate for the seat.

Child-endangering case

WARREN

Jennifer N. Whaley, 38, of Columbiana and Salem, was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of child endangering, failure to comply with the orders of a police officer and receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Oak Street Southwest.

She pleaded not guilty, and her bond was set at $15,000. Police spotted Whaley’s car on Oak Street at 7:14 p.m. Friday and were aware it was stolen. They tried to stop her but she fled. The car came to rest against some trees.

They found Whaley in the front passenger seat and a 3-year-old girl in a car seat in the back. No one was injured. Whaley was taken into custody, and police and Trumbull County Children Services cared for the child until her grandmother, who is also the victim of the stolen car, arrived.

Whaley was given two doses of the opiate-reversal drug naloxone at the jail later after appearing to have overdosed there, police said.

Woman stabbed in arm

WARREN

A 40-year-old city woman suffered a stab wound of her arm in an 8:40 a.m. fight Sunday with a woman in an apartment in the 2600 block of Youngstown Road near Willard Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the woman holding a rag on her forearm because of a stab wound. A man told police his ex-girlfriend came into his house, took a knife from a kitchen drawer and attacked the victim.

The man said he pulled his ex-girlfriend away from her. The ex-girlfriend left.

The victim told police she heard the woman trying to come in the house, so she tried to get her things and leave. The victim said she tried to block the knife with her arms. She had never met the woman, the victim said.

Autistic girl left outside

AUSTINTOWN

Township detectives are investigating a 15-year-old autistic girl reportedly left outside in 31-degree temperatures for close to five hours by her father.

The girl’s mother told police the father — who informally visits the girl — dropped her off outside their locked North Roanoke Avenue home at 5:30 p.m. Friday. But the girl had no way to enter the home.

She told police when she arrived at the home after a call from her daughter, she found the girl “shivering and scared, and [she] also urinated herself,” the report states.

The mother said she intends to pursue charges against the father.

None of the parties was identified in the report. Detectives are reviewing charges of child endangering.

Park board will meet

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Township Park board of commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the park office in the Georgeanna Parker Activity Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Health board hearing

WARREN

Trumbull County Board of Health will have a public hearing and regular meeting at 1 p.m. today in the first-floor patient waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District offices, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.

Speaker at MCCTC

CANFIELD

Christopher Milo, professional speaker and renowned concert pianist, will be speaking to students and their families, as well as educators throughout the county, at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Joyce Brooks Center.

He has spoken to more than 500,000 students on topics of leadership, anti-bullying, suicide solutions, teen pregnancy, and drug and alcohol abuse. He will be focusing on his “13 Messages from Milo” for businesses, universities, colleges and schools.

Talk to focus on birds

POLAND

The Friends of Poland Municipal Forest is sponsoring a talk by Jeff Harvey, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Poland Library, 311 S. Main St. Harvey will share his knowledge of the birds of the forest.

East plans performance

YOUNGSTOWN

East High School Visual and Performing Arts will have a free Black History Month performance on the theme “Let Us Build a New World Together ... a Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the school’s auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Performance pieces will include dramatic readings focusing on figures including Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Little Rock Nine.