Struthers man shot after home stand-off known to police

STRUTHERS

Police said a man shot and killed by a SWAT team member early today after a standoff lasting more than 12 hours was not a stranger to police.

Brandon Schmitt, 47, died in the Fifth Street home where police were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic dispute with a 16-year-old and 6-year-old.

The children got out, but when officers heard a gunshot, they retreated and called for the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team after Schmitt failed to come out of the home.

When FBI agents and SWAT members arrived, they taped off the street from East Midlothian Boulevard to Elm Street.

Earlier, Struthers police allowed no one in or out, which forced George Kinnard Sr. to miss a day of work Wednesday because he could not get back to his home.

“I had to take a personal day because I couldn’t get in my house,” Kinnard said from his van at a parking lot at Fifth and Elm streets. “I never miss work.”

