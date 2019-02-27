Spring Job Fair set

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2019 Mahoning Valley Spring Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. The event is open to all job seekers and is sponsored by The Vindicator, vindyjobs.com and Vallourec Star.

Reserve a booth by March 15 by contacting Pam Bissell at vindyjobfair.com or at 330-747-1471, ext. 1321.

Top real-estate agents

BOARDMAN

Kelly Warren & Associates was chosen among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents for 2019.

Selection to America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most esteemed and skilled real-estate agents and brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value, according to a news release.

Kelly Warren is a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. Warren has been a licensed Realtor since 2001. Three years ago, Warren decided a team approach would most effectively help her to serve even more clients.

For information about America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents or getting your home sold above market value visit KellySoldit.com or call Kelly Warren & Associates at 330-717-2689.

Fiat Chrysler: $4.5B plan would add 6,500 Detroit-area jobs

detroit

Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday announced a $4.5 billion plan that includes building the first new auto assembly plant in Detroit in almost three decades and increasing its workforce in the area by about 6,500 jobs, an investment officials touted as an uncommon opportunity to revive that region’s economy.

Under the plan, the company said it would reopen a shuttered engine plant in the city and convert another in the same complex into a future assembly plant for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models for all.

The Motor City was once home to about a dozen massive auto production plants, but a rash of closures helped to push Detroit’s unemployment rate to a peak of almost 29 percent a decade ago. The new Chrysler plant would be the first since 1991 and is expected to add 3,850 jobs. The company said in a news release that it would add another 1,100 new jobs at its Jefferson North Assembly plant in Detroit, and roughly 1,500 new jobs at facilities in the neighboring suburb of Warren.

Court clears AT&T’s $81B purchase of Time Warner

WASHINGTON

A federal appeals court Tuesday cleared AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner, rejecting the Trump administration’s claims that the $81 billion deal will harm consumers and reduce competition in the TV industry.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington came in the high-stakes competition case, approving one of the biggest media marriages ever. It was already completed last spring, soon after a federal trial judge approved it.

AT&T, a wireless carrier and TV and home internet provider, absorbed Time Warner, the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, “Game of Thrones,” sports programming and other shows.

Staff/wire reports