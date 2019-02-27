Ohio EPA considers rules for water-quality certification

COLUMBUS (AP) — Draft rules being considered by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency would allow developers’ privately hired consultants to get state certification to monitor and certify water quality, potentially speeding up the permit process.

Currently, state biologists monitor water quality and determine whether applicants should receive water permits for developments at sites that have wetlands or streams, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The state also validates monitoring done by consultants routinely hired by applicants.

The draft rules being considered by the state EPA would allow consultants hired by companies to receive state-level professional certification for monitoring water quality and perform some work now handled by state biologists.

Environmental groups said they have concerns that if the proposal goes through, the Ohio EPA could be abdicating too much of its responsibility over water-quality monitoring to certified professionals paid by companies. They also are concerned about the quality of data to be collected under the new Water Quality Certified Professional Program.

Elissa Yoder Mann, a conservation program manager for the Sierra Club Ohio Chapter, said the group would like to see Ohio EPA “focus more on qualified practitioners using credible data to make informed decisions.”

“We are not convinced the Water Quality Certified Professional Program will do so,” she said.