NORTH KOREA SUMMIT | Trump, Kim wrap up meetings, dinner

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have wrapped up an evening of meetings in Vietnam after just over two hours.

Trump departed the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel after concluding a 90-minute dinner with Kim and their top advisers today. Earlier the pair greeted each other warmly before reporters and held a brief discussion.

The White House did not immediately provide more information on what it called a "social dinner," which had restricted press access.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to hold additional meetings with aides on Thursday, before Trump returns to the U.S.

It's Trump and Kim's second summit, after one in Singapore in June. Trump wants Kim to agree to dismantle his nuclear sites in a verifiable way. Kim is seeking relief from crushing U.S. sanctions hobbling his economy.