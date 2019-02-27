UPDATE | Niles police release report on fatal shooting

The friend who called 911 to report that Britney Mazanec was "passed out" and bleeding from the mouth early Sunday later said a member of a motorcycle club was standing at the passenger car window when when he "smashed out" the window.

Mazanec, 33, of Niles later died at an area hospital from a gunshot wound. The 91 call was at 2:15 a.m. from in front of the Hideaway Lounge near the Eastwood Mall on Youngstown Road.

The friend sounded calm when she first started talking the the 911 operator, but she grew increasingly alarmed as she saw blood coming from Mazanec's mouth and then nose and her friend was not regaining consciousness.

When the operator asked her how come Mazanec was injured, the friend apparently did not realize Mazanec had been shot, only that a man had "smashed out" the passenger window near where the friend was sitting. Mazanec was driving the car.

When the friend was asked what led up to the incident, the friend said it was because "this chick was trying to bite me because I told her I didnt' want no beef with her."

The friend later said she had just communicated on social media with the man who was standing near the car. She identified the later charged in Mazanec's death, Ryan M. Daniels, 28, of Warren, by name. She said his name on Facebook is "Smoke."

"They punched our window out," the friend said. "We were trying to get away from them and she passed out."

Niles police also today released the initial police report in the shooting. It suggests there were a number of witnesses to the shooting, in addition to Mazanec's friend. The friend, 29, of Niles, gave a written statement to police on the incident.

Mazanec died at a local hospital. She was the mother of two small children. The report contains little new information, only that police were called for a "possible medical emergency." While officers "were on scene, it was discovered that [Mazanec] had a hole in her shirt."

The witness in Mazanec's car was placed in a police cruiser to get her out of the rain, the report says. She was later taken to the police station to talk to detectives.

The report's release followed a Vindicator public records request delivered this morning to Niles Law Director Phi Zuzolo and Niles Police Capt. Mark Thou, who is in charge of the department in the absence of Chief Jay Holland, who also received an emailed copy of the records request.

Daniels is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1 million bond after a not guilty plea was entered for him Monday in Niles Municipal Court to reckless homicide, a mid-level felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

A vigil for Britney is planned for 8 p.m. tonight outside of the Hideaway, where mementos have been placed near a sign reading "We love you, Britney."