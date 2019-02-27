UPDATE | Man fatally shot in Struthers standoff, FBI says
STRUTHERS — A man holed up in a Fifth Street house since last night is dead after he pointed a gun at a member of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team.
Brandon Schmidt, 47, was killed after he appeared in a window with a rifle.
The Mahoning County Coroners Office is now on the scene as is the FBI.
