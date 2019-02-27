BREAKING: UPDATE | Man fatally shot in Struthers standoff, FBI says

Published February 27, 2019 at 11:10 a.m.
Updated February 27, 2019 at 11:21 a.m.

STRUTHERS — A man holed up in a Fifth Street house since last night is dead after he pointed a gun at a member of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team.

Brandon Schmidt, 47, was killed after he appeared in a window with a rifle.

The Mahoning County Coroners Office is now on the scene as is the FBI.

