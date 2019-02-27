Mahoning commissioners CIC meeting is Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners will have a Community Improvement Corp. meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of the administration building, 21 W. Boardman St.
