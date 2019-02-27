Lordstown panel to consider relocation of Hallock Young for warehouse

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

LORDSTOWN

The village planning commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. today to consider an amended petition for vacating and relocating a portion of Hallock Young for the TJX/HomeGoods distribution center project.

The Vindicator obtained a copy of the eight-page petition, which HomeGoods submitted earlier to the Lordstown Planning and Zoning Department.

It includes maps that show how Hallock Young Road would angle southward just east of the proposed warehouse and meet up with Ellsworth Bailey Road to the south of the facility.

Hallock Young travels in a straight line toward Ellsworth Bailey, but HomeGoods wants the facility to be located over top of part of the existing Hallock Young.

The petition consists of abutting property owners asking for the re-routing of Hallock Young: Harvey and Dolly Lutz of Kibler Toot Road, who own 121 acres of affected property; DBR of Ohio LLC of Newton Falls, owner of 169 acres; HomeGoods, owner of 6 acres; East Ohio Gas Co., owner of 1 acre; and Frederick L. Price of 2722 Hallock Young, owner of 3.5 acres.

The rerouted Hallock Young will dip south starting at Price’s property.

HomeGoods earlier asked the planning commission to vacate a portion of Hallock Young and create a cul-de-sac. The planning commission unanimously recommended that at its Jan. 14 meeting.

But when the matter was forwarded to Lordstown Village Council, council members Robert Bond, Karen Jones and Lamar Liming voted against it, and it failed 3-2. That vote meant the matter had to go back to the planning commission.

At a Jan. 29 meeting, all three expressed a dislike for the cul-de-sac. When Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill asked the three whether they would allow the matter to receive a vote by emergency legislation if it came back to council as a through road instead of a cul-de-sac, all three appeared to agree they would.

Bond said he would have to look at the issue again and decide whether he would give final approval to the vacating of the road when the time came.

Access to the warehouse will be on Ellsworth Bailey Road, “and not from the existing or relocated Hallock Young Road,” the new petition says.