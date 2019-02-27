Marco Flaminio off primary ballot for Warren 3rd Ward councilman

Staff report

WARREN

Marco Flaminio, one of three people who sought to run in the May Democratic primary for Warren 3rd Ward councilman, was removed from the ballot Monday for having an insufficient number of signatures on his candidate petitions.

The Trumbull County Board of Elections reviewed Flaminio’s petitions and determined that there were three instances in his petitions in which someone signed their name and the name of another person, which is not allowed.

It’s the same problem that caused the elections board to remove Lisha Pompili Baumiller’s name from the Democratic primary for Hubbard City Council 3rd Ward.

Pompili Baumiller was the only person who had filed petitions to run for the seat.

Two men will be on the Democratic primary ballot for Warren 3rd Ward: Michael Scala and Greg Greathouse. It’s the seat being vacated by John Brown, who is running for the at-large council position to be vacated by Dan Sferra, who is not running for re-election.

Stephanie Penrose, Trumbull elections board director, said she’s seen only a handful of instances during her 17 years with the board in which she has come across this problem with someone signing multiple times on petitions.

Elections board staff look for it every year, she said.

She will be meeting with the Trumbull sheriff’s office later this week to ask it to investigate both situations.