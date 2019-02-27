Ed O'Neill on Vindy Talk Radio Wednesday at noon

Actor Ed O’Neill will be on Vindy Talk Radio Wednesday at noon for a free-flowing chat on, well, the latest with Ed.

They’re always enjoyable chats when Ed calls in.

He will talk with Vindy Editor Todd Franko and radio host Louie Free.

He just signed on for another year of “Modern Family.”

And he just finished a funny role as an elderly gay man in “Weird City” — a YouTube project created by Jordan Peele. You can watch that show here.

He called in last spring, and listen to here how that chat went.

Among his topics last year:

— Lunch by the river in Lowellville.

— Hanging out at Golden Dawn.

— Stopping by his old house on the North Side and having a tough looking kid recognize him.

— Terry Bradshaw