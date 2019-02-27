COHEN TESTIMONY | Trump's sons cast Cohen as disgruntled

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's eldest sons are tweeting their thoughts about Michael Cohen's public testimony – and they're ridiculing him as a disgruntled ex-employee out to try and save himself.

Cohen is the president's former lawyer who's cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May. Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. tweets that Cohen's testimony sounded "like a breakup letter" and that it's "funny how things change when you're trying to save your ass."

Trump Jr. and Eric Trump suggest the longtime Trump loyalist is retaliating against the president after getting rejected for a White House job.

Eric Trump tweets Cohen was "lobbying EVERYONE" to be chief of staff and that it "was the biggest joke in the campaign." Cohen told the committee he was never interested in such a position.

Eric Trump also is taking aim at Cohen's impending prison sentence by tweeting a Republican Party video about Cohen with the title, "Have Fun in Prison!"