COHEN TESTIMONY | Trump repaid Cohen for money paid to porn stars

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen told a House congressional oversight committee President Donald Trump repaid him after Cohen made payments of more than $130,000 to buy the silence of porn stars with whom Trump had had affairs.

He also said Cohen instructed him to threaten high-school officials and colleges not to release his SAT scores to the public. Trump also told Cohen to be vague about the president's Vietnam deferment. He added he does not know if Trump ever colluded with Russia.

He repeatedly said he was sorry for lying to Congress and to the American public. He is due to begin a federal prison sentence in May.