COHEN TESTIMONY | Republicans attack Cohen as 'pathological liar'

WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of Michael Cohen's congressional testimony, Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have called President Donald Trump's former lawyer a liar.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and other Republicans say Cohen can't be trusted for what he says about Trump because Cohen pleaded guilty last year for lying to Congress.

At the hearing, Gosar put up a sign that read "Liar, Liar Pants on Fire" and called Cohen a "pathological liar."

Democrats shot back, with Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch saying committee Republicans "aren't afraid you're going to lie. I think they're afraid you're going to tell the truth."

Cohen turned the focus on the president, saying lying became "the norm" working for Trump.