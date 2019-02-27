COHEN TESTIMONY | Republican fails to delay Cohen hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — As soon as the House hearing involving President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, got underway, a key Republican lawmaker claimed the committee was violating its own rules.

Rep. Mark Meadows, a top Trump ally, said Cohen was showing "disdain" for the committee process by failing to submit his prepared remarks ahead of time.

Meadows claimed it was an intentional "violation of the rules."

Cohen's much-anticipated testimony was received by the committee the night before today's session, according to the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

Meadows made a motion to postpone the hearing. Lawmakers quickly voted to reject the motion and the hearing resumed.