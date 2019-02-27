COHEN TESTIMONY | Cohen won't accept pardon if offered

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he wouldn't accept a pardon from the president and he didn't ask for one.

Cohen is testifying under oath before the House Oversight and Reform Committee – and has said that Trump instructed him to pay off women who said they'd had affairs with the president. Trump has denied the claims.

For more than a decade, Cohen was a key power player in the Trump Organization and a fixture in Trump's political life.

Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May after pleading guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for Trump.

Cohen says he's speaking before the committee to set the record straight and try to atone for some of his mistakes.