COHEN TESTIMONY | Cohen apologizes for Trump loyalty

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen today apologized to a congressional committee and to the American public for his misplaced loyalty to Donald J. Trump.

He said since President Trump ran for office to make his brand great, not to make America great. He said his run for presidency would be "the greatest infomercial ever."

"For the record, person No. 1 is President Donald J. Trump," Cohen said.

Cohen also said the president knew about the WikiLeaks email dump that would damage Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. That information came from Roger Stone after Stone spoke with Julian Assange.