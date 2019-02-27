BIRTHS


February 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Selina Bradt and James Falkner III, Salem, girl, Feb. 25.

Jaleesa Crafter, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 25.

St. JOSEPH WARREN hospital

Sheena Wagner and Daniel Bever, Newton Falls, girl, Feb. 23.

Kaylie Wingard and Casey Carpenter Sr., Warren, boy, Feb. 23.

Eddie III and Erin Sanders, Cortland, boy, Feb. 24.

Brian and Valerie White, Warren, boy, Feb. 24.

