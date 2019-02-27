Belmont Ave. church to be auctioned online

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Byce Auction of Youngstown will host an online auction to sell the Centenary United Methodist Church at 1413 Belmont Ave.

The property will be open for preview and inspection March 10 and March 28 from noon to 1 p.m. The final bidding will be March 28 at 4 p.m.

The opening bid will be $25,000, and there is a 10 percent premium added to the sale price.

The property consists of 11,490-square-foot, two-story structure with partial basement and paved parking for 30 vehicles.

The high bidder for the property shall have the option to purchase the vacant parcel directly north of the church property.

Call 330-747-7000 or visit byceonline.com to bid, view complete terms and conditions, photos and disclosures for the sale.