Agenda Thursday

Girard school board, regular meeting, 4 p.m., Girard High School library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

West Branch school board, work session reviewing regular agenda items, 6 p.m.; regular board meeting, 7:30 p.m., high school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, regular board meeting, 3 p.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, committee of the whole, 5 p.m., 6th floor council caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

