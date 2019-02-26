BREAKING: UAW files suit to keep GM plants open

Youngstown Playhouse adds performance of ‘Women in Jeopardy!’


February 26, 2019 at 11:24a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — To meet demand, the Youngstown Playhouse has added a performance to its current run of the comedy “Women in Jeopardy!” The added show will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Moyer Room.

“Women in Jeopardy!” played three sold-out performances last weekend, with the final weekend coming up. The added performance is in addition to the three already scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The cast includes Lori George, Frank Martin, William Price, Katherine Skaggs, Tricia Terlesky and Leslie Whetstine. Chris Fidram is the director.

“Women in Jeopardy!” revolves around the efforts of a group of divorced women to reveal a killer and protect their naive friend. It is intended for mature audiences and features adult situations and language.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 330-788-8739 or go to theyoungstownplayhouse.com.

