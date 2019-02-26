Woman arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on several charges

WARREN — Jennifer N. Whaley, 38, of Columbiana and Salem, was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of child endangering, failure to comply with the orders of a police officer and receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Oak Street Southwest.

She pleaded not guilty, and her bond was set at $15,000. Police spotted Whaley’s car on Oak Street at 7:14 p.m. Friday and were aware it was stolen. They tried to stop her but she fled. The car came to rest against some trees.

They found Whaley in the front passenger seat and a 3-year-old girl in a car seat in the back. No one was injured. Whaley was taken into custody, and police and Trumbull County Children Services cared for the child until her grandmother, who is also the victim of the stolen car, arrived.

Whaley was given two doses of the opiate-reversal drug naloxone at the jail later after appearing to have overdosed there, police said.