Student wounded at Alabama high school; 1 in custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a student has been shot and wounded at a city high school.
Police say the shooting occurred this morning in or near the gymnasium at Lee High School.
Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says the 17-year-old victim suffered a wound that isn't life-threatening. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.
Duckett says one person is in custody and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.
Police didn't immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect, and it was unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school.
Tom Salter, a spokesman for Montgomery's school system, says the school is equipped with metal detectors which were in use.
