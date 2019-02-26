State, Youngstown district working out documentation on CEO's salary

YOUNGSTOWN

A memorandum of understanding has been sent to the Ohio Department of Education regarding the Youngstown City School District CEO’s salary reimbursement.

Last week A.J. Ginnetti, district deputy chief of finance/treasurer, revealed at a special school board meeting that the district has been footing the bill of CEO Krish Mohip’s salary for two years. Mohip’s salary is currently $170,000, after a few salary increases.

An ODE representative said the district was to sign an MOU for Mohip’s salary reimbursement.

Now, Ginnetti said an additional spreadsheet needs to be sent by the district to the ODE. It should be sent no later than the end of this week, Ginnetti said.