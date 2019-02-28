Ribbon-cutting
BOARDMAN
Wadsworth Solutions, a multi-divisional organization that provides commercial HVAC service, building automation and security solutions, announced it will open a fourth office in Boardman at 909 Sahara Trail, Unit C. There will be a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the office. Wadsworth Solutions is an independent branch office for Schneider Electric, a multi-national corporation based in France.
Staff reports
