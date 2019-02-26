Renowned pianist & speaker at MCCTC on Thursday

CANFIELD — Christopher Milo, professional speaker and renowned concert pianist, will be speaking to students and their families, as well as educators throughout the county, at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Joyce Brooks Center.

He will be focusing on his “13 Messages from Milo,” which are character counts for businesses, universities, colleges and schools.

He has spoken to more than 500,000 students on topics of leadership, anti-bullying, suicide solutions, teen pregnancy, and drug and alcohol abuse.