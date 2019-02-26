BREAKING: UAW files suit to keep GM plants open

Reminder: Youngstown school board meets today


February 26, 2019 at 9:48a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the meeting room at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

