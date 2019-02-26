POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Feb. 24

Drug paraphernalia: Police reportedly seized hypodermic needles and a bag containing spoons with suspected drug residue near a Center Road fast-food restaurant.

BOARDMAN

Feb. 20

Arrest: Authorities in the 20 block of Boardman-Canfield Road picked up John C. Lucci, 32, of Early Road, Youngstown. He was wanted on a bench warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Counterfeit: A man in his 20s reportedly bought $120 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall with six phony $20 bills.

Domestic violence: Shelby N. Callahan of North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, surrendered on a domestic-violence charge after a West Boulevard man alleged Callahan, 28, who’s the mother of his son, struck the back of his head, causing him to fall, during an argument related to an income-tax return. The victim likely suffered a slight contusion, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: An Angiline Drive man saw that someone had driven a vehicle through his front yard, which caused about $900 worth of damage to the yard and landscaping.

Theft: A woman noticed two packages that contained beauty supplies were missing from the doorstep to her Market Street apartment.

Theft: A man reportedly stole cigarettes as well as health and beauty products from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, then left in a white car.

Menacing: Two women told officers a man threatened them during a verbal altercation in the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Vehicle theft: A woman reported a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen while staying at a Tiffany Boulevard motel.

Theft: Precious Holcomb, 28, of Pineview Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $33 worth of food while in Walmart.

Theft: A woman in her mid-40s reportedly took $145 worth of merchandise that included a pair of sweatpants from the JCPenney store.

Theft by deception: A district manager with Champs Sports in Southern Park Mall told police he viewed surveillance footage that showed a man operating a con game in the store to deceive customers of money.

Theft: A Canfield man discovered a loaded .380-caliber firearm had been removed from his work vehicle, possibly while he was at a Boardman-Canfield Road grocery store.

Feb. 21

Criminal damaging: Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Cook Avenue to investigate possible gunfire before a woman showed them two double-pane windows to her apartment that had been shattered. Damage was estimated at $600.

Domestic violence: An 11-year-old Boardman boy faced a charge after his grandmother alleged he threatened her with serious bodily harm when she turned on his bedroom light in an effort to wake him up for school.

Theft: An Oakridge Drive man noticed his wallet was missing and likely had been stolen.

Harassment: An Aquadale Drive woman said a man who had painted her residence sent her four unwanted text messages, including a claim that she owes him and additional $225, even though no contract had been drawn up in writing for such work.

Theft: A boy age 15 or 16 reportedly took a $250 pair of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Southern Park Mall.

Feb. 22

Criminal damaging: The landlord of an Allen Drive duplex alleged a tenant who he’s in the process of evicting cut and damaged a rope that belongs to him.

Criminal damaging: A car was found in the 5000 block of Aravesta Avenue with all of its tires slashed.

Domestic violence: Tyler D. Martin, 22, of Tod Avenue, Boardman, was charged with the crime after a witness alleged having heard him threaten to harm his girlfriend during a loud argument between them. In addition, a caller who reportedly heard them arguing in the background while speaking with the victim corroborated the witness’s account, a report indicated.

Harassment: A Southern Boulevard woman told officers a former friend has engaged in a 14-month pattern of harassment against her and some of the accuser’s friends.

Domestic violence: Youngstown police handed to Boardman authorities Dennis T. Gardner of West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a felony charge after township officers responded to a fight in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Market Street, where a woman alleged that while driving near the location, Gardner, 38, had grabbed her purse and struck her face with it before fleeing on foot. The charge was elevated because of a prior conviction, a report said.

Trespassing: Officers filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Dana M. Maloney, 53, after alleging Maloney, of Center Street, Struthers, was at Walmart, in violation of a November 2018 warning to stay off the property.

Theft: Danielle M. DeFalco, 23, of West Park Avenue, Hubbard, surrendered on a felony-theft charge, related to an investigation that reportedly revealed about $14,000 in cash was missing from Huntington Bank, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road. The money began missing last November, a police report indicated.

Domestic violence: Authorities filed a felony charge against Sohail M. Awan, 32, of Claybourne Avenue, Boardman, after his wife alleged Awan, who has a previous conviction, grabbed her neck and pulled her throughout the home, leaving a red mark to the affected area.

Identity fraud: A Kensington woman discovered that after her wallet had been stolen, someone used her credit cards to make numerous fraudulent purchases at Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Karen J. Fiorenza, 49, of Shields Road, Boardman, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan about $43 worth of bread and other merchandise at Walmart.

Theft: Alicia M. Chapdelaine, 32, faced a theft charge. Chapdelaine, of Manhattan Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of purposely neglecting to self-scan about $111 worth of property that included a Sony PlayStation 4 game while in Walmart.

Theft: Officers charged Edna L. Hector, 35, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Poland, with theft and possessing criminal tools after about $558 worth of items, including a polo shirt, was stolen from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall. Hector, who also was wanted on a Trumbull County probation-violation warrant, hid some of the stolen goods in her purse that she wrapped with tin foil to prevent the security tags from activating the alarm, a report stated.

Feb. 23

Assault/criminal damaging: Police answered a fight call at a Market Street motel, where a man alleged the owner punched his chin area and a woman alleged the owner kicked the rear of her mother’s car, leaving a dent.

Drugs: While conducting a welfare check at a Market Street motel, officers charged Amanda R. Swantek, 39, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Swantek, of South Avenue, Boardman, had a capped needle and a syringe on the floor in her room; also found was a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in a cigarette pack, police alleged.

Theft: Christopher G. Robinson of Moyer Avenue, Boardman, was charged in the theft of about $402 worth of clothing from Macy’s. In addition, Robinson, 20, faced criminal-simulation and theft-by-deception charges after being accused of buying a $216 pair of shoes from Finish Line, also in the mall, with three phony $100 bills.

Theft: Three men reportedly stole $360 worth of collectible cards from Walmart.

Theft: Josiah P. Laughlin, 19, of state Route 7, Rogers, and Terral J. Miles, 22, of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, were charged with taking 15 packs of game cards from Walmart.

Burglary: Someone reportedly had entered a rental home in the 8100 block of Tod Avenue before a maintenance worker found that the front door was forced open. Police found three cigarette butts in a commode, they reported.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle at Southern Park Mall sustained damage to its driver’s-side mirror and hood, resulting in a $310 repair estimate.

Theft: A Cuyahoga Falls man told police about $625 worth of personal property, including clothing and an inhaler, was removed from a sidewalk next to a business in the 7300 block of Market Street.

Feb. 24

Arrest: Authorities arrested Alexandra C. Barker, 22, at her Argyle Avenue home after ascertaining the Boardman woman was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.

Domestic violence: Johnnie D. Richardson Jr., 40, of Applecrest Court, Boardman, was charged after his girlfriend alleged that during a heated argument, an intoxicated Richardson slapped her face and pushed the accuser into a couch.

Theft by deception: A Walmart loss-prevention official showed police two fake $100 bills a woman reportedly brought to the big-box store for someone to determine if the money was real. Beforehand, the woman had bought an Xbox game console from a private party in the vicinity via a mobile-phone app, and received the bills as change, a report showed.

Feb. 25

Arrest: Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Cemal S. Yelkin, 37, of Boardman, who faced a felony inducing-panic charge. While conducting a welfare check at his Roche Way residence, officers found him in the attic lying under insulation with a pill bottle nearby, they alleged.

Pursuit: Officers received information about a reckless driver near Hopkins Road before the motorist reportedly led them on a vehicular chase that reached up to 70 mph close to Bears Den Road. The pursuit was terminated because of safety concerns.

Theft: Jennifer M. Phillips, 38, of Woodland Trail, Cortland, surrendered on a theft charge, related to a shoplifting situation earlier this month in which $259 worth of children’s clothing was stolen from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.